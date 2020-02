The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Malayasia Marie Rodriguez, age 17 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Anyone who can provide information regarding the whereabouts of Malayasia Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Richard Cress at (410) 535-2800, or via email: richard.cress@calvertcountymd.gov

Please refer to case #2020-1264 when providing information. Please share to help bring Malayasia home safe.