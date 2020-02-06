Maryland Emergency Management Association Announces 2020 Donald Lumpkins Memorial Scholarship Program

The Maryland Emergency Management Association (MDEMA) is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Donald “Doc” Lumpkins Memorial Scholarship Program. MDEMA is offering five (5) $1,000.00 scholarships for 2020. One scholarship will be awarded to a student in each of the following geographic areas:

Area I – Western Maryland (Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties)

Area II – National Capital (Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties)

Area III – Central Maryland (Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties)

Area IV – Eastern Shore (Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties)

Area V – Southern Maryland (Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties)

MDEMA has established the Donald “Doc” Lumpkins Memorial Scholarship Program to nurture, promote and develop future emergency management professionals by furthering the education of students studying emergency management. It is the objective of MDEMA to financially assist students pursuing an associate or baccalaureate degree in emergency management or a closely related career field. Applicants must be either:

A senior attending an accredited Maryland high school who has been accepted to a two or four-year college or university, and who plans to major in emergency management or a closely related field, or; a student currently accepted to, or enrolled in a two or four-year college or university who is pursuing a degree in emergency management or a closely related field.

Applications and additional information can be obtained at https://www.marylandema.org or http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/es/ema/.

The submission deadline for applications is April 3, 2020.