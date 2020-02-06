Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle pedestrian crash that occurred late last night in Prince George’s County.

At about 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 198 at Bauer Lane in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a crash that involved a car and a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary report, the victim, a 54-year-old woman from Silver Spring, Maryland, for unknown reasons entered the road and was struck by a 2005 Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department. No one else was injured as a result of this crash.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. According to a preliminary investigation, drugs, alcohol and speeding are not considered factors in the crash. All of Route 198 eastbound and two lanes in the westbound direction were closed between Bauer Lane and Bond Mill Road following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.