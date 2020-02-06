Considering a Career in Health Care? MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Deadline for Annual Scholarship is February 28, 2020

February 6, 2020

The deadline to apply for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s healthcare scholarship program is fast approaching. Since 2001, 157 scholarships have been awarded to area students pursuing degrees in healthcare related fields such as nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, laboratory technology, and pharmacists.

The deadline to apply to be considered for this year’s scholarships is Feb. 28.

In return for a pre-determined length of employment with the hospital after graduation, students may receive up to $3,000 per semester for four years toward tuition, required books, lab fees, and school-appointed uniforms. Preference is given to students in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Both recent high school graduates and returning students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, which is funded through generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Scholarships to download an application, or call HR at 301-475-6018.

