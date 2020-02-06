Recreation and Parks Receives Awards for Excellence in Marketing

The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Department received two marketing & communications awards from the Maryland Recreation & Park Association. The awards are for Best Activity Guide for the 2020 Winter Program Guide, and the Best Program Flyer award for the Summer Pool Bash.

These annual awards provide an opportunity for Maryland’s park and recreation agencies to highlight their talent, share ideas and recognize the best marketing and promotions materials in the state. Entries from across the state are judged by art, marketing and communications. Winning items reflect a broad and diverse range of activities, facilities and programs. Entries are judged for design, content, readability, and the use of graphics and photos, presentation of theme and agency image.

To view the winning items, please visit the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and the website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.