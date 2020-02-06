Robert “Tuddy” Lang Somerville, 77

Robert “Tuddy” Lang Somerville, age 77, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home in Park Hall, Maryland, surrounded by his family. Robert was born on August 3, 1942 in Park Hall, Maryland to David Lang and Mary Daisy Somerville. Robert was passionately known by the nickname Tuddy, given by his grandmother who had difficulties pronouncing his name. That name remained with him for the rest of his life. Tuddy attended St. Peter Claver’s Cardinal Gibbons School in Ridge, St. Mary’s County, Maryland; an institute opened as a high school and adult education center for African-American Catholics in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Austine (Dyson) Somerville, whom he married on August 17, 1963; and his children, Sonya, Gloria, Roberta, and Robert Jr. Tuddy and Austine enjoyed creating lifelong memories with their children, family and friends. Robert accomplished a legacy as an entrepreneur with only an eighth grade education that supported his family. He was determined to provide for his family, even at times, working four jobs. Tuddy was a strong willed man who would not let anyone or anything stand in his way to accomplish his goals. He always found a way to get it done.

Tuddy was a dedicated employee at St. Mary’s County Public School System, (SMCPS) for 40-years. He retired in 2005 as Assistant Building Services Manager. Following retirement, he sought out his passion with an entrepreneurial spirit and launched several minority-owned small businesses that he owned and operated. He was owner of Somerville Janitorial Services, Somerville & Son Towing, Somerville Transportation and Somerville Trucking and was honored to provide services to the local community. Tuddy’s interest and hobbies were endless. After retirement some of Tuddy’s favorite times were being out and about meeting with family and friends at Golden Corral. He believed in having a productive day and fulfilling life. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and helping out family and friends.

In his pastime, you could find him listening to live bands, hosting and attending cabarets, playing oldies but goodies music, going to concerts, and hand-dancing with his wife. He loved music so much, that he became the manager of a local band, called The Black Clouds…even won an award at St. Mary’s County Fair. Anyone who knew Tuddy knew he loved buying and driving beautiful cars, especially corvettes. Tuddy loved his children, grandchildren and siblings unconditionally. Most importantly, he loved sharing his life experiences and advice with them. He would always bring a smile to everyone’s face with his motto, “I don’t like you anyway”. While he loved to sarcastically joke, you could truly count on him at any time. Tuddy was always there to lend a helping hand.

He was predeceased by his parents, David Lang and Mary Daisy Somerville; three sisters, Theresa Somerville, Helen Marie Sewell and Mary Rebecca Shade; four brothers, Edward, John L., James, and Bernard Somerville. Tuddy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Austine; sons, Robert Somerville, Jr (Adrienne), of Hughesville, MD., Michael Nelson, of California, MD, Robert Goldring, of Calvert County, MD; daughters, Sonya Frederick, of Lexington Park, MD, Gloria Somerville, of Waldorf, MD, Roberta Thompson (William), of Valley Lee, MD, Latasha Nelson, of California, MD, and Michelle Goldring of Calvert County, MD; five grandchildren, Chakeia Lawrence, Dargenae and Diante Somerville, Erin Jackson, and Trevon Thompson; two sisters, Lillian Shade, of California, MD, and Florence Holt, of Park Hall, MD; two brothers-in-law, Avon Dyson and Bruce Dyson (Martha), and four sisters-in-law, Eloise Dyson (Frank), Jackie Dyson, Marlee Francis (Fabian), and Delores Bailey (Norman).

The family will receive friends on February 15, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon.

Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, Rt. 235, Lexington Park, MD. The pallbearers will be Keith Brooks, James Shade, Donny Shade, Gregory Shade, John Shade, and David Sewell. The honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Shade, Arnold Sewell, Calvert Sewell, and James Theodore Fenwick.

