Veronica Michele (Baker) Shingles

Veronica Michele Shingles was born on November 25, 1965 in Leonardtown, MD to Sarah “Tina” Knott and the late James Dent. Michele or Chele, as she was affectionately known, peacefully departed this life to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Michele was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System. After graduating from Leonardtown High School in 1983, Michele began working for the Federal Government where she held numerous positions at varying levels until the time of her passing.

Michele was raised in good ole St. Mary’s County. She later decided to reside in Charles County, but make no mistake she would always return home to be with her family and to attend church services at Bible Temple, where she was an active member and came to lead many souls there with her to worship the Lord. She truly loved her church family.

Michele was a warm, friendly and caring individual who loved people especially her nephews and younger cousins. She was always joking and full of laughter. Michele’s favorite past times were enjoying time spent at the casinos, shopping, playing cards, playing the lottery, partaking in good conversation and above all else, she truly enjoyed spending time with her beautiful granddaughters and great nephews, Zaire and Jairus, they were the highlight of her life.

Michele leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, sons, Gregory, Gerell and Gamal Shingles; two granddaughters, Kealani and Zhane; two brothers, Carl Knott, Sr. and Antonio “Toney” Knott; two sisters, Sharon Howard and Melanie Butler; grandmother, Agnes Baker; god daughters, Tiara Baker and Carmen Rivera, numerous loving aunts and uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her father, Michele was preceded in death by her step-father, William J. Knott, Sr.; brothers, William J. Knott, Jr., Brian “Kenny” Knott, Hector and Derick Dent and grandfather, Joseph Baker.

Michele will be greatly missed!

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, February 8, 2020 for visitation at 9 am until time of service at 11 am at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.