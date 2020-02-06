Shirley Ann Arnheim, 83, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away January 15, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1936, in Toledo, OH, to John A. and Emilia “Tillie” (Kalemba) Komsa. She has lived all over the country growing up, but her fondest memories were from the time she spent living in a farm house called “Swan Lake” just outside of Winchester, VA. Shirley was a hard worker and always had a job, sometimes two. Some of these jobs included creating window displays, Sears, Social Security Administration, bartending at Ft. Meade Officer’s Club, and the University of Maryland where she eventually retired as an administrative assistant. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, baking, gardening, feeding the wild birds and just loved being outside in nature. She also enjoyed an excellent cup of hot coffee and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Angela. She was an amazing, creative soul that strongly marched to the beat of her own drum. If you met Shirley, you were not likely to forget her. We will miss her many colorful stories and her life changing cheesecake.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Arnheim, son Jeffrey W. Arnheim, brother John Komsa and sister June Zeoli. She is survived by granddaughter Angela Grace Arnheim, sisters Connie Herman and Barbara Nester and her beloved Nespresso machine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to South County Animal Rescue and Sanctuary (SCARS) at the address and link below. Donations can also be made to SCARS via PayPal using the email: southcountyanimalrescue@gmail.com.