Steven Lane Hite, 46, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on January 31, 2020 in Baltimore, MD. Born on December 14, 1973 in St. Louis, MO, he was the loving son of the late Janice L. Nimmer and Donald R. Hite. He is survived by his Step Father David C. Nimmer. Steven was the loving husband of Theresa Ann Hite, whom he married on August 13, 2006 in Lusby, MD. He is survived by his step children Elizabeth Freeman and George Freeman, III both of Lexington Park, MD, and 1 grandchild on the way. Along with his siblings Pam Gendell (Greg) of Annapolis, MD, step sisters Susan Insisiengmay (Thirasit) of Virginia, and Kristen Titus (Andy) of Virginia.

He graduated from Northern High School in 1992. Steven served in the United States Navy for 2 years. While serving in the Navy, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Navy E Award. Steven moved from St. Louis, MO to St. Mary’s County, MD.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel Leonardtown, MD with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private.