Jeff Bennett, 58, of LaPlata, MD passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born December 30, 1961 in Washington, D.C. to Rudolph Howard Bennett and Ethel Lucille Stinnett. Jeff felt very blessed to grow up on the family farm in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, where his grandparents Wesley and Elizabeth Stinnett were the owners of the Chesapeake Beach Park seaside resort, Stinnett’s Restaurant and the Rod N Reel Restaurant, when he was a child. Jeff graduated from Northern High School in 1979. While growing up he attended North Beach Union Church, and has attended La Plata United Methodist Church for the past eight years. Jeff was employed with Reliable Contracting for 23 years as an operation manager. He enjoyed playing baseball and High School football, spending time fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and Patuxent River on his boat, and vacationing to Nags Head, North Carolina. He was also a fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, and the Washington Nationals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his faithful friend black lab Molly.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife Linda D. Bennett, son Jacob Bennett and wife Lindsey of Port Republic, MD, daughter Sarah D. Bennett of Annapolis, MD, stepson Steven Davis and wife Amanda of Dighton, KS, stepdaughter Mary Lynn Bowling and husband Daniel of Faulkner, MD, grandchildren Hank, Hannah, and Heather Grace Davis, Olivia and Madison Bowling, a brother Bobby Bennett and wife Lynn of Annapolis, MD, his father-in-law Stanley Bowen of Waldorf, MD, a sister-in-law Susan Conner and her husband Mike of La Plata, MD, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Michael W. Bennett, and a sister Beth L. Warren.

Memorial contributions in Jeff’s mane may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Railway Museum, the North Beach History Museum, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.