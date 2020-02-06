Theodore Richard “Chip” Allen, Jr., 59, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 31, 2020. Born July 23, 1960 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Theodore R. Allen, Sr. and Carol Allene (Warrington) Allen.

Chip moved to Calvert County from Landover, MD in 1974. He graduated from Northern High School in 1978. He served in the U.S. Air Force from May 23, 1979 until May 22, 1983 in Warner Robins, GA. Chip married Julie (Kempton) Allen on February 16, 1980 in Camp Springs, MD. He was a Deputy Sheriff for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department for twenty one years, retiring on June 29, 2007. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the American Legion Post 274 and the Moose Lodge 2401.

Chip is survived by his parents, Theodore and Carol Allen of Huntingtown, MD; his wife, Julie Allen; his children, Theodore Allen III of Lusby, MD, Nicholas Allen (Angelic) of Lusby, MD and Ashly Gray (Christopher) of Lusby, MD; five grandchildren; and sisters, Terri Bowen of Glen Rock, PA and Tammy Fox of Lexington Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Allen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund at https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org .