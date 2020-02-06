Joyce Leffel Walton, 81, of Covington, Virginia, passed on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Sagepoint Senior Living Center in La Plata, MD.

She was born February 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Revis A. Leffel and Nettie Rose Leffel. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Walton, Jr.

A lifelong resident of Covington, Joyce was a 1955 graduate of Covington High School. Joyce worked for over 31 years as a secretary at Hercules, Inc., until 1991. After her retirement, she enjoyed life as a homemaker. Joyce was a member of South Covington United Methodist Church, and was active in the Women of the Church. She loved to travel and visited Greece, Italy, Alaska, Mexico, and Israel, as well as Niagara Falls and Disneyland. Her hobbies included reading, home decorating, and gardening.

Surviving are her son, Gregory Walton (Christopher Thorne) of Waldorf, MD; and sister, Mary Sue Leffel (Sandra Erickson) of Surprise, AZ. She is also survived by her precious dog, Rosie, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. Additional details are pending at this time.

The family has asked that donations be made to Valley View Animal Rescue, 5757 Rich Patch Road, Covington, VA 24426, in Joyce’s memory.