William “Bill” Moran, 90, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on January 30, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.

Born in Charlotte Hall, MD on May 18, 1929 to the late William and Lala Moran, Bill is also preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille McCready and Helen Hall; and first wife, Mary Jean Moran. Bill is survived by his wife, Ev Moran; sons, Mike Moran (Carol) and Scott Moran (Teresa); daughters, Elaine Moffett (Danny), Debbie Brown (Tommy) and Terri Rose (Tony); eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball and golf. His number one passion was music, forming his own band “Bill Moran and The Branded Men”. Bill loved his family and leaves behind many cherished memories.

The family will receive friends at Arehart Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM; Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Bryantown Cemetery (13715 Notre Dame Pl., Bryantown, MD). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.