Franklin Elmer Yeager, 53, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 1, 2020, at South River Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on November 12, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD to Carolyn McAlister Yeager in Leonardtown, MD and the late William Elmer Yeager.

Frankie loved the simple things in life. He enjoyed listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty and drinking sodas. He loved his family and was very close with his mother.

In addition to his mother, Frankie is also survived by his brother, William Henry Yeager (Dinah) of Lexington Park, MD and his sister, Pamela Gay Gass (Wayne) of St. Inigoes, MD; his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Steven Dale Yeager and Timothy Wayne Yeager.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.