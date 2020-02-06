Robert Neal Norris, 78, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at his home on February 3, 2020.

He was born on April 4, 1941 in Scotland, MD to the late James Edward Norris, Sr. and Burnette Ridgell.

Robert was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Cullison on November 17, 1989 and together they spent over 30 wonderful years together.

He worked full time for Compliance Corp at Webster Field, where he retired in 2011. He loved anything John Deere and farmed part time with his brother, Jamie. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips to Lancaster, PA, gambling in Delaware, and visiting his grandchildren in Colton’s Point and New Jersey.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Michael Alderson, Jr. (Andrea) of Coltons Point, MD and Matthew Alderson (Andrea) of Byram Township, NJ; his five grandchildren, Sean, Grace, Andrew, Sydney, Jacob, his brother-in-law, Jim Cullison (Mary Lou) and his nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Anna Marie Norris and James Edward Norris, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 255 at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, MD 20680, on Saturday, February 8, from 12pm to 3pm.

Donations may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680, or the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.