Mary Frances Schmalgemeyer, 73, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 3, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on July 30, 1946 in Washington D.C. to the late Harvey Theodore Sharrow and Mary Louise Ziedek Sharrow.

Mary is a graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic School in Ridge, MD. On July 5, 1977 she married her beloved husband, Sherman Edward Schmalgemeyer in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 36 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on February 7, 2013. She was devoted to her husband and family. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She canned her harvest from her garden and made many delicious meals for her family. She especially loved Christmas and hosting the family dinner. She and her husband enjoyed camping with their family and friends in Point Lookout and Virginia. She appreciated good music and loved to listen to her husband play the guitar.

Mary is survived by her sons, Charles “Chuck” Schmalgemeyer (Patricia) of Hollywood, MD and Eric Schmalgemeyer of Hollywood, MD; her brother, John Sharrow of Hollywood, MD; her grandsons, Nathan and Benjamin Schmalgemeyer; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: William Albert Sharrow, June Demko, Katherine Schmucker, Harvey Sharrow, and Shirley Covey.

All services will be private.

