After a long, beautiful life Reba June Hanson, 97, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully February1st, 2020.

She was born on December 19, 1922 in West Virginia to the late Grover Cook and Byrdie Graybeal. Her humble character, love for the beauty in nature, and joy of living off the land came from her West Virginia upbringing.

June married the love of her life, Hobert Layton Hanson in 1939. Together they shared over 60 years of love and marriage. Hobert will be thrilled to have his “June Bug” join him in eternal life and undoubtedly welcomed her with a guitar or harmonica song.

June was thought of as an angel on earth with a beautiful, genuine, loving soul. She touched the world and graced all those around her with her kindness, generosity, and wisdom. She had a servant’s heart and compassionately served her community and anyone she saw in need. She treasured her family with her children, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren being her greatest source of joy. She also enjoyed crafting, antiquing, cooking, and baking. She is most famous for her extravagant handcrafted dollhouses and delicious sock-it-to-me cake.

June is survived by her three children, Hobert L. Hanson, Jr., of Waldorf, MD, Janet Hutson of Bryantown, MD and Connie Fitzgerald of Bryantown, MD; 7 grandchildren (Mark, Lisa, Cherie, Robert, Christian, Shannon, and Danny), 17 great-grandchildren (Mark, Matthew, Michael, Billy, Heather, Chris, Drew, Jessie, Bailey, Will, Kate, Mick, Tyler, Mitchell, Ava, Stella, Tessa) and 9 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for June’s Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at the LaPlata United Methodist Church cemetery (procession departing from funeral home) where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.