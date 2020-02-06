Thomas Lee “Tom” Meador, 77, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

He was born on May 4, 1942 in Peterstown, West Virginia to the late Opie Meador and Lucille McGee.

Tom met the love of his life and best friend, Sandra “Kay” and married her on September 14, 1963. They’ve been married for over fifty-seven (57) years and raised two (2) kind and caring sons who brought in wives of their own. Tom had a special bond with his daughter-in-law, Terry. She was the daughter of his heart. Tom laughed whenever he was asked about how long he was married and said, “Can you believe I put up with her that long.” Everyone would laugh and remind him that Kay was the one putting up with him.

A fun-loving, happy, yet simple man, Tom cherished his family above all. He worked hard to support his family as a truck driver for Pepsi Cola Bottle Local #67 for more than forty years. He made many friends throughout his career. He retired in 2001 and missed his work friends, but enjoyed spending more time with his loving wife.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his day surrounded by nature. He enjoyed hunting for wild game and was always willing to get up early to sit in the woods. He would put in a call to his sons, best friend, Andy Baker and his son, Andy and they’d put on their camo and spend the day traipsing through the woods. As dusk settled in, they would swap stories of “the one that got away” or better yet show off their trophy kills. If he was unable to hunt, Tom would head to the river to drop a line in the water. A day spent under a blue sky, surrounded by his family and friends was the perfect day to him. When you saw Tom outside you could guarantee one of his trustee dogs was following close by. His pups, Lucy and Bitsy, were his best friends and he loved them.

Tom was very concerned with his yard and loved to have a manicured lawn. Never one to sit idly by, Tom mowed his grass, raked his own leaves and groomed his bushes year-round. The only ones he trusted with his yard besides himself was his sons and Shayne the next-door neighbor, even requesting in his final days for them to rake the yard.

They say the true legacy of man is through the actions he took while he was on this earth. If you knew Tom, you know he would give you the shirt off his back, put a smile on your face or hold you tight if you just needed a hug. He was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed for generations.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Meador of Mechanicsville, MD; sons, Thomas Lee Meador, Jr. (Jean) and Brian Keith Meador and (Terry) Meador of Mechanicsville, MD; seven (7) grandchildren; and seven (7) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, William, Edith and Gene and his best friend, Andrew Baker Garland. The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to Laura and Shayne Cramer.

The family will receive friends for Tom’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. also on Saturday, February 08, 2020 and officiated by Pastor Dennis Gillikin at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.