Concerts, Homeschool Experience Day, Dual Enrollment Seminars, College Transfer Fairs and 10th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference Highlight Busy February at CSM

CSM Homeschool Experience Day. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 7. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM will host homeschooled students at its Prince Frederick Campus to share how the college can provide those students an early college education. Participants can tour the campus; experience a CSM class; learn about dual enrollment, support services and transfer information; and talk to current homeschooled dual enrollment students. Free. To register and for more information, visit www.csmd.edu/dualenrollment.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Takako Mato. 3 p.m., Feb. 9. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Clarinetist Takako Mato will perform. Free. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Gallery Exhibit: Beverly Ress, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.” Feb. 10-March 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This exhibition features the work of artist Beverly Ress, who draws found objects representationally using colored pencils. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Timothy Hudson, Trumpet. 3 p.m., Feb. 15. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Timothy Hudson will perform on trumpet. Free. 301-934-7828. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.

CSM Grad Fest: Leonardtown Campus. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building C, Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students on schedule to graduate this spring are invited to the Grad Fest, a one-stop source for all graduation needs. Meet with an academic advisor to apply for graduation; learn about announcements, caps and gowns; pose for a free graduation portrait; have a chance to win prizes and more. RSVP at www.csmd.edu/student-services/registrar/graduation/gradfest.

CSM Grad Fest: La Plata Campus. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 18. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building, Room 103, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata, CSM students on schedule to graduate this spring are invited to the Grad Fest, a one-stop source for all graduation needs. Meet with an academic advisor to apply for graduation; learn about announcements, caps and gowns; pose for a free graduation portrait; have a chance to win prizes and more. RSVP at www.csmd.edu/student-services/registrar/graduation/gradfest.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 p.m., Feb. 18. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM representatives will share information about how high school juniors and seniors can enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with CSM’s partnerships with the local school system for In-School Dual Math and English classes. Free. www.csmd.edu/dualenrollment.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 p.m., Feb. 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM representatives will share information about how high school juniors and seniors can enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with CSM’s partnerships with the local school system for In-School Dual Math and English classes. Free. www.csmd.edu/dualenrollment.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 p.m., Feb. 20. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM representatives will share information about how high school juniors and seniors can enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with CSM’s partnerships with the local school system for In-School Dual Math and English classes. Free. www.csmd.edu/dualenrollment.

CSM 10th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 20. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Vision 2020: Roadmap to Clarity” is the theme of the 10th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference. Keynote speaker will be Maggy Sterner, a branding coach for entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits. Nonprofit board members, chief executives, staff, volunteers, community and business leaders, young professionals and consultants who are committed to strengthening nonprofit organizations are invited to participate. Breakout sessions will focus on leadership, strategic planning, management, fundraising and communications. The conference will feature local and statewide exhibitors who offer programs, grants and resources for nonprofit organizations. Registration opens Jan. 15. $55. www.csmd.edu/npiconference.

CSM Spring Transfer Fair: La Plata Campus. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 24. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 103/104, 8730 Mitchell Road. La Plata. CSM students are invited to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs, and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 301-934-7574. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM Spring Transfer Fair: Leonardtown Campus. 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 25. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, A Building, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students are invited to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs, and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 240-725-5320. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM Spring Transfer Fair: Prince Frederick Campus. 2-4 p.m., Feb. 25. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students are invited to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs, and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 240-725-5320. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM Grad Fest: Prince Frederick Campus. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 26. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students on schedule to graduate this spring are invited to the Grad Fest, a one-stop source for all graduation needs. Meet with an academic advisor to apply for graduation; learn about announcements, caps and gowns; pose for a free graduation portrait; have a chance to win prizes and more. RSVP at www.csmd.edu/student-services/registrar/graduation/gradfest.

