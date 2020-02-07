VIDEO: Police Investigating Overnight Burglary and Attempted Burglary to Pharmacies in St. Mary’s County

On Friday, February 7, 2020, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police responded to the Cedar Lane Pharmacy in Leonardtown, for the reported commercial burglary alarm.

Officers arrived on the scene to find physical damage to a door after an attempted burglary.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

Fifteen minutes later, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to the Walgreens in Lexington Park, for the reported commercial burglary alarm.

Police arrived on the scene and determined a break in and theft occurred.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

Updates and details will be provided when they become available.



