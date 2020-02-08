UPDATE: Police Make 3 More Arrests Related to Homicide / Shooting of Anne Arundel County Police Detectives





On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie for a death investigation. Upon arrival officers discovered 44 year old Christopher Lawrence Jones deceased in the residence. Mr. Jones suffered significant trauma to the upper body.

Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide detectives along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded and processed the crime scene. Evidence was collected and interviews were completed. During an interview it was learned that the victim’s vehicle was missing. The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The cause of death was trauma to the upper body with the manner being homicide.

Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At approximately 11:00 p.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team and Homeland Security and Intelligence detectives observed Mr. Jones’ vehicle in the area of Fort Smallwood Road between Fort Armistead Road and Hawkins Point Road in Baltimore. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle the sole occupant shot at the detectives from within the vehicle. One detective was shot in the upper body and drove to a nearby convenience store to request assistance. The suspect then fled south on Fort Smallwood Road, pursued by multiple law enforcement officers to the Orchard Beach / Stoney Beach communities. The individual was pursued throughout the neighborhood at which time another detective was able to stop the suspect with his vehicle. At that time the suspect again opened fire, striking the detective in the upper body before fleeing on foot.

A perimeter was established and a search for the suspect was initiated. Both detectives were transported to an area trauma center for serious, life-threatening injuries. The detectives involved are Detective Scott Ballard (21 year veteran) assigned to the Fugitive Apprehension Team, and Detective Ian Preece (13 year veteran) assigned to the Homeland Security and Intelligence Unit.

The investigation and search for the at-large suspect continued throughout the night and following day. Detectives were able to obtain forensic evidence which led them to a person of interest and also enabled detectives to identify potential addresses of interest, including an address within the established perimeter where the suspect was believed to be secreted. Detectives obtained search warrants for two addresses and worked with the Anne Arundel County Special Operations Section and Maryland State Police State Team to formulate a plan to execute these warrants in a manner to ensure public safety as well as the safety of the officers.

A warrant was executed at a residence in the 1300 block of River Bank Court where detectives were able to apprehend the suspect, Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis, 22, of the 7700 block of Middlegate Court in Pasadena, without incident. At the residence, detectives located suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana and LSD. Also taken into custody at this address were Shawn Ethan Taylor, 21, and Zachary Taylor, 23, who resided at that residence.

Another warrant was executed simultaneously in the 7700 block of Middlegate Court in Pasadena by the State Team where detectives found evidence of a small Marijuana grow operation as well as suspected Heroin/Fentanyl. Michelle Antoinette Fischer, 42, was taken into custody at this location. The total value of suspected controlled dangerous substances collected from the residences was approximately $17,000.

We are extremely grateful for the assistance of Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police, Baltimore City Police for their assistance in this incident. We greatly appreciate the cooperation and support shown by the members of the Orchard Beach and Stoney Beach communities throughout the duration of this incident. We also want to thank the citizens and businesses of Anne Arundel County for the outpouring of support and prayers for our wounded officers. Finally, we wish to convey our utmost gratitude to the members of the media who helped keep our communities well informed throughout this incident.

Even though an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/

Arrested:

Shawn Ethan Taylor

1300 block of River Bank Court

Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:

CDS: Pos W/I Dist: PCP/LSD/Hal

CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+

CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (4 Cts.)

Arrested:

Zachary Evan Taylor

1300 block of River Bank Court

Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:

CDS Poss W/Int To Dist

CDS: Pos W/I Dist: PCP/LSD/Hal

CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+

CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (4 cts.)

CDS: Poss Paraphernalia

Arrested:

Mechelle Antoinette Fisher

7700 block of Middle Gate Court

Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:

Manufacture CDS

CDS Poss Paraphernalia

CDS Poss Paraphernalia CDS Poss Non Marijuana (3 cts)

Following an intensive investigation and search, Anne Arundel County Police detectives arrested 22 year old Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis of Pasadena, MD, charging him in connection with the murder of 44 year old Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, of the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie, and in connection with the shooting / attempted murder of one of our police detectives.

Willis has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. The investigation is on-going and additional charges will be placed.

Arrested:

Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis

DOB: 12-29-1997

7700 block of Middle Gate Court

Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

