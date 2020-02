On Friday, February 7, 2020, at approximately 1:50 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Sanner’s Lake Sportmen’s Club in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene reporting an adult male in his 60’s with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter and transported by State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.