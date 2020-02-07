North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Warns of Door to Door Donation Scam

On Monday, February 4, 2020, the NBVFD received an inquiry regarding the legitimacy of an individual going door to door, claiming to be a member of the NBVFD, and collecting “cash donations on behalf of the fire department.”

Out of an abundance of caution, we issued a press release urging residents to contact the Calvert Sheriff’s Office as the fire department does not conduct door to door solicitations or ask for “cash only.”

Over the last 24 hours, we learned the fire department’s auxiliary had begun their longstanding door to door program. The auxiliary is an affiliate of the department and does conduct door to door solicitation to collect funds. The funds collected are used to purchase equipment and other needed items for the department then donated to the department on behalf of the auxiliary.

The auxiliary program is a legitimate fund drive effort conducted through a firm hired by the auxiliary. The program has been in effect for over a decade and includes receipts for donations as well as vouchers redeemable for family photos taken at the fire department’s banquet hall. The current drive is scheduled to end this Friday, February 7.

The NBVFD regrets the confusion of the last 24 hours. We are continuing to gather information on the individual who was collecting “cash only” as this person was neither an auxiliary nor fire department member. The individual has caused a significant disruption of the auxiliary’s sanctioned activity and the public’s good will. The fire department is working with the auxiliary to better ensure the public and the fire department are aware of when the auxiliary’s door to door program is conducted. We also want to extend a sincere thank you to the residents reporting suspicious activity.

Please remember if a solicitor will only take “cash only” they are most likely not a legitimate charitable enterprise.

