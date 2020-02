On Friday, February 7, 2020, at approximately 9:15 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and Bay District responded to 265 Lore Road in Solomons, for the reported roof collapse with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the Beacon Marina roof collapsed onto the pier, and multiple vehicles and boats. The subject was reported to be trapped on his boat and unable to get off.

The subject was able to escape without injury, and no injuries were reported.