St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Investigating Bank Robbery in Wildewood

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the BB&T Bank located in the Wildewood Shopping Center in California, for the reported silent alarm activation.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a robbery had taken place.

At this time, no suspect(s) information has been given and the incident is currently under investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman confirmed they are currently investigating a bank robbery, but could not release the location or any other information at this time.

Details and updates will be provided when they become available.

