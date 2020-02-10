Grace Elizabeth Kravats, 77, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Wheaton, MD passed away on February 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bethesda, MD and was the daughter of the late Helen M. Shannon and Daniel Shannon. Grace was the loving wife of the late Michael Matthew Kravats, Sr. whom she married in Montgomery County, MD and who preceded her in death on May 3, 2019.Grace is survived by her children Michael M. Kravats, Jr. (Ginger) of Mechanicsville, MD, Theresa A. Kravats (Significant other Johnson Wathen) of Prospect, VA, John P. Kravats of Mechanicsville, MD, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Siblings Patsy Souder of Gaithersburg, MD and Teresa M. Shannon Richards of FL.

Grace moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1980. She attended St. Catherine Catholic School and was a housewife.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Kravats, John Kravats, Joe Mike Tippett, Johnson Wathen, Sam Sorrels, Wesley Spangler, and Justin Kravats.