Brenda Raye (Raley) Thompson, 72 of Waldorf, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 10, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Raymond Raley and Catherine Cusic Raley.

Brenda was the loving wife of the late Carl Thompson, whom she married at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville on April 20, 1968. Together they celebrated 42 wonderful years . Brenda is survived by her son Chris (Robi) Thompson of Chaptico, MD and daughter Carrie Dalton of Mechanicsville, MD and by her three grandsons, Carl Dalton, Callen Thompson and Carsen Thompson. She is also survived by her siblings Marilyn (Wayne, deceased) Wood and Jeffrey (Lenore) Raley both of Mechanicsville.

Brenda graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1965. She was a long time dedicated employee at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. Brenda enjoyed time with her family and watching Hallmark Movies, especially at Christmas time.

Pallbearers will be her nephews Jeffrey Raley, Jr., Dan Raley, Robby Raley, Ricky Thompson and friends of the family Perry Giovacchini, and Michael Paul Gilroy . Honorary Pallbearers are her grandsons Carl Dalton, Callen Thompson, Carsen Thompson and her nieces Jenny Gray, Vickie Stinnett, Valerie Matheny and Lisa Bowen.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD or the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, 21660 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.