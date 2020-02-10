Marian Delois Holley, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, known as “Moochie” to her family and close friends, departed this life on February 5, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1940, in St. Mary’s County, to the late Harry J. Martin, Sr., and Mary Virginia Martin.

She had a quiet spirit who loved to support anyone in need. She was a giver and helped many charities throughout her life. Her greatest passion was watching television, especially soap operas – the Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful and game shows. The second in line was country music (CMT), and she could name singers that her family didn’t even know. Although she watched a lot of television, she always made time to pray the rosary, once and sometimes twice a day.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Holley, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Mae Frances and Dorothy M. Martin.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Janice Keys, Joseph (Joe) Holley, and Michelle Briscoe; sons-in-law, G. Vincent Keys and Terrance Briscoe; brother, Harry Martin, Jr.; sisters, Mary Lee (John), Doris Martin, Jean Martin; grandchildren, Vanessa Holley, David Holley (fiancé Shanique), Olivia Briscoe, Jazmyne Briscoe and great granddaughter, Skylar Holley, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends and acquaintances.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.