Archie Sylvester Higgs, Jr., 78

Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Archie Sylvester Higgs of Loveville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital with family by his side. He was 78.

Preceded by his father, Archie Sylvester Higgs Sr. is survived by his mother, Theresa Knight (Spouse: George).

Archie is also survived by his two sons and adopted daughter. Berchman L. Higgs (Spouse: Kathy), Grandaughter: Karin (Higgs) Brown (Spouse: Bobby II) and great grandson Bobby Brown III. He also has three grandsons: Jesse, Spencer, and Dalton Higgs. His second son, Robert W. Higgs (Spouse: Debbie), three Grandchildren: Hillary, Tyler, and Shelby (Higgs) Jones (Spouse:Tyler) and two Great Grandchildren: Paisley and Archer Jones. Adopted daughter, Eunice (Vallandingham) Angle (Spouse: Kevin), he may have not had a daughter, but she filled the spot.

Archie was a strong man and through all of his trials and tribulations he always demonstrated resilience and put others before himself. He was a caregiver to the late Berchman L. Guy and Eunice M. (Morris) Guy. Homestyle cooking was his trademark along with his famous cole slaw, potato salad, and stuffed ham. When he wasn’t in the kitchen he would always be up for a Maryland styled crab cake. He loved canning and shucking oysters. He assembled each oyster in the jar with precision and once it was filled he could recite the quantity to perfection.. He worked at Guys Tavern as a bartender, masonry assistant to Bobby Long, mechanic alongside uncle Beanie Lathrum, and his last job residing at Woods Produce where the notorious “Country Sausage” was established.

Archie was a kind hearted person that holds a special place in all of our hearts and will be surely missed. His legacy will live on.

Family will receive friends for Archie’s Life Celebration on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am with service at 11:00am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Burial to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd. P.O. Box 427 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home.