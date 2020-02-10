Edward Gerald Gardiner, Sr., 78 of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 2, 2020 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on December 11, 1942 in LaPlata, MD to the late Ralph Gardiner and Imogene Perry Gardiner.

Gerald is a graduate of LaPlata High School. He owned and operated “Gardiner Outdoor Products in Waldorf, MD for many years before retiring. He had a strong work ethic and was a dedicated mechanic. On May 3, 1991, he married his beloved wife, Joan Marie Gardiner in Snow Hill, MD. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage. He took great pride in keeping his lawn in pristine condition; and he also enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, and learning everything he could about John Deere.

In addition to his loving wife Joan, he is also survived by his children, Gerald Gardiner Jr. (Mary Ann) of Leonardtown, MD, Allan Gardiner of FL; and Brian Gardiner (Megan) of NC, a step-daughter, Angie Marie Williamson (Bill) of Hollywood, MD; his siblings: Mary Jean Williams, Janice, Kay, Linda, Randy Gardiner and Ralph Gardiner; his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Kevin Gardiner; and his siblings: Wayne Gardiner, Harold Gardiner, Betty Ann Gardiner, and Dorothy Gardiner.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.