Roy Brown Loverin III, 89, of Lothian, MD, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Born in Chicago, IL on December 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Roy Brown Loverin and Ruth Alma Dillion.

Roy married Patricia Loverin, and they spent twelve (12) wonderful years of marriage together until her passing in 2010.

Roy graduated high school and quickly decided that he wanted to serve his country. He spent twenty-three (23) years as a dedicated member of the United States Air Force where he became a Master Sergeant and retired in 1973. Roy was proud of all of his accomplishments in the military, including the time he spent in the Vietnam War. He was also honored to have had the unique opportunity of serving as a steward with the 89th MAC where he assisted former United States Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, as well as former Vice President Spiro Agnew, on their flights. He also had the pleasure of assisting the Apollo space crew from NASA.

After his retirement from the Air Force in 1973, Roy started a career working with Capitol Police in the 80’s. He enjoyed traveling, which his career often had him doing worldwide. He explored places like Rio de Janeiro, Spain, England, South America, Australia, the Mediterranean, Bangkok and Japan.

Roy had a life of great opportunities and adventure, but he also relished the simple things, like cooking for his family. He was an excellent cook and loved to make his famous “Shit on a Shingle”. In addition to cooking, Roy loved his cars. He owned a Blue ’63 Impala and a ’69 Olds Cutlass. As a member of the American Legion Post, Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge and National Rifle Association, Roy could be considered a community man. Although above all, Roy loved his family and treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

Roy is survived by his sons: Michael Roy Loverin of Waldorf, MD and Roy B. Loverin IV of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother-in-law, Robert Sciranko of North Carolina; his grandchildren: Andrew Sciranko, Ashley Brook Sciranko, Matthew Lee Loverin and Lauren Marie Loverin as well as his great grandchild, Kennedy L. Sciranko.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Leigh Sciranko and his sister, Jacqueline Pistello.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Vets, #26 St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 788, Hollywood, MD 20636.

