Stolen Vehicle Found Fully Engulfed in Mechanicsville, Police Currently Investigating Vehicle Break-in and Vehicle Stolen from Same Street

On Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 3:23 a.m., three firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to 35290 Golf Course Drive in Mechanicsville,for the reported vehicle fire

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Toyota SUV fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the owner of the vehicle has been identified as Raul Garcia, with the estimated loss of structure/content at $30,000.00

The fire was discovered by a occupant of a nearby residence origin of the fire was determined to be the passenger compartment of the vehicle, with the cause being incendiary.

A spokeswoman for The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are currently investigating a vehicle theft, and a theft from vehicle that was reported on the same street shortly after fire was extinguished, they are believed to be related.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the vehicle theft, with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal currently investigating the vehicle fire. Police are currently searching for a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan that was stolen from Golf Course Drive in Mechanicsville.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents please contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Southern Region at 443-550-6820 or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-3333.

