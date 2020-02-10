St. Mary’s College to Host Maryland Election Administration Forum on Thursday, March 12, 2020

February 10, 2020

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy, along with the Maryland State Board of Elections, will host a Maryland Election Administration Forum on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Cole Cinema, Campus Center on the College’s campus. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

The Maryland Election Administration Forum will focus on election administration, election security, and information accuracy during the 2020 election cycle. Linda Lamone, state administrator, and Nikki Charlson, deputy state administrator, both from the Maryland State Board of Elections, will lead the forum.

For more information, contact center director Antonio Ugues Jr., associate professor of political science, at augues@smcm.edu.

