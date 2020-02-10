Samuel Joseph Osecky, 59, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 4, 2020. Born September 10, 1960 in Abington, PA, he was the son of Samuel Osecky, Jr. and Elizabeth (Przywara) Osecky.

Samuel graduated from Great Mills High School in 1978. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 until 1999, retiring after twenty one years with the rank of MSGT. His duty stations included Rome, NY, Okinawa, Japan and Andrews Air Force Base, MD. Samuel worked for Dyncorp as an Aircraft Mechanic for eight years, retiring in July 2019. He married Donna Lee (Reed) Osecky on May 22, 2010 in Lusby, MD. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Samuel is survived by his parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Osecky of Leonardtown, MD; his wife Donna L. Osecky; and his siblings, John Charles Osecky of Redding, CA, Mary Elizabeth White of Fredericksburg, VA, Anna Marie Kirkner of Audubon, PA and Robert Louis Osecky of Leonardtown, MD.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 274, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

