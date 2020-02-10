Officers Arrest 22-Year-Old Waldorf Man After He Stabs His Girlfriend in Waldorf

February 10, 2020

Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22 of Waldorf

On Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 11:32 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen. The officers provided first aide to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported her to a hospital. She was admitted with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect, who is the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested on site. He is identified as Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of Waldorf, he has was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges. Officer W. Levy is investigating.


Eric Benjamin Mitchell,

This entry was posted on February 10, 2020 at 11:41 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.