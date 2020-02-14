Man Transported to Hospital After Overdosing While Driving in California

February 13, 2020

On Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the rear of the Walmart in California, for the possible overdose in a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the rear of the parking lot, with the single male occupant unconscious, and requested emergency medical personnel.

An adult male approximately 40 years of age was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. Drugs and/or alcohol is suspected.  It is currently unknown if charges are pending.




8 Responses to Man Transported to Hospital After Overdosing While Driving in California

  1. Anonymous on February 14, 2020 at 3:25 am

    …Can’t touch this !

    Reply
    • N/A on February 14, 2020 at 9:45 am

      My-my-my-my music makes me so hard makes me say oh my Lord

      Reply
  2. Pam442 on February 14, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Just remember you pass these people everyday you go out and the county is not fixing the problem! Stop giving them narcan and let them go, they are a hazard to the working tax payer!

    Reply
    • Wow on February 14, 2020 at 2:11 pm

      Sure, and no cpr or blood pressure meds for you when you have heart issues fron shoving big Macs in your overweight self.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Some of them are working tax payers dumb a$$

      Reply
  3. I got this on February 14, 2020 at 10:43 am

    …just gonna roll up on this ‘NO PARKING’ sign…

    Reply
    • Kelly in LP on February 14, 2020 at 3:16 pm

      You win!

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 14, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Idiots.

    Everywhere idiots.

    Reply

