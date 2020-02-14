One Transported to Hospital After Minor Single Vehicle Crash and Suspected Overdose Behind California Walmart

February 13, 2020

On Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the rear of the Walmart in California, for the possible overdose in a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the rear of the parking lot, with the single male occupant unconscious, and requested emergency medical personnel.

An adult male approximately 40 years of age was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. Drugs and/or alcohol is suspected.  It is currently unknown if charges are pending.




