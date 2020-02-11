St. Mary’s Announces 2020 Bridal Expo at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Visit St. Mary’s, the destination marketing organization for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is proud to announce the Destination St. Mary’s Bridal Expo. This event will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. Destination St. Mary’s Bridal Expo will be an exciting opportunity for betrothed couples to meet directly with wedding venues, vendors, hotels, and more.

This expo will showcase and spotlight the wide variety of breathtaking venues, unique and comfortable lodging accommodations, vendors such as caterers, photographers, and so much more. Visitors and locals alike will have the opportunity to plan their dream wedding day. Whether you are seeking to step back in time to select the perfect backdrop for a vintage-style wedding, or if you are seeking a modern affair on the water’s edge, St. Mary’s offers a variety of settings to say ‘I do’.

Tickets for Destination St. Mary’s Bridal Expo are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Tickets are $5 per-person, and can be pre-purchased up until Sunday, November 1st, 2020, or bought on-site on November 8th. Vendor applications for Destination St. Mary’s Bridal Expo are available online through Visit St. Mary’s MD. Vendor applications will be accepted through Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Applications can be submitted via email to mary@visitstmarysmd.com or mailed to Visit St. Mary’s MD:

23115 Leonard Hall Drive P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

For any questions, please contact us at 301-475-4200 ext. *1404 or at info@visitstmarysmd.com.