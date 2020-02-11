Nationally Acclaimed Journalist Partners with SoMD-Based Entertainment Company

National Newspaper Association and Associated Press Award-winning writer, MJ Brickey, has officially left journalism to partner with Southern Maryland-based company, The Hollar Entertainment Company, also known as “The Hollar,” to bring a variety of entertainment to SoMD.

Donna Sue, owner and founder of The Hollar, said the company will manage and book entertainment nationally; however, it has committed to bringing the nation’s best entertainment to SoMD venues. She added that there is already some of the nation’s best talent right here.

“We are excited to have (MJ Brickey) on our team,” Donna Sue said. “With her talent, reach and experience in the media, journalism and entertainment combined with my connections, resources and Nashville contacts, regale in Southern Maryland will become more robust than ever.”

Donna Sue said, in addition to working in national and community journalism, Brickey has worked and written independently for publications such as NCommon, AirMed & Rescue, and Vertical911 and is a hobby singer-songwriter as well.



“She will assist me with management tasks, manage bookings and serve as The Hollar’s publicist and media maven,” Donna Sue said.

“Brickey is coauthor of ‘Max Impact: A Story of Survival,’ serves as the Washington, D.C., liaison to the National EMS Memorial Service, and is currently working on projects within film and entertainment,” Brickey’s IMDB profile reads in part.

“I am ecstatic to work with The Hollar’s legacy talent, such as the grandson of Johnny Cash, Thomas Gabriel, whom Cash raised, and Waylon Jennings’ grandson, Whey Jennings, as well as the budding talent like Nashville’s young Emisunshine,” Brickey said. “We will also be expanding beyond country and Americana to bring in other genres as well.”

Brickey said she is also excited to work with Amber Roberts of Amber Roberts Photography to produce high-quality images of The Hollar’s talent and affiliates.

“Southern Mayland provides such a unique backdrop for venues in the area with untapped potential,” Brickey said. “There are many excellent bands and musicians here that The Hollar will be booking and work with also!”

Brickey said for those seeking more information, “Google me — MJ Brickey! Pretty much all that will come up is about me.”

Donna Sue said many shows, changes and additions for The Hollar are on the horizon.

“The Hollar is kicking off its 2020 listening room schedule with Scott Southworth on March 14 at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland,” Donna Sue said. “‘Listeners’ can get The Hollar updates at The Hollar’s Facebook page by searching ‘The Hollar Entertainment’ and clicking on the ‘like’ or ‘follow’ buttons.”

