Prince George’s County Felon Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Warren Louis Taylor, Jr., age 48, of Suitland, Maryland, to 66 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentence was imposed on February 10, 2020.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to Taylor’s guilty plea, on February 21, 2019, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were patrolling the area of an apartment complex in District Heights, Maryland, when they got out of their cars to investigate a strong odor of fresh and burnt marijuana. They saw two individuals in the back seat of a black Nissan Pathfinder and a cloud of smoke inside the vehicle. Taylor was seated behind the driver’s seat and a female was seated behind the front passenger’s seat. As the officers spoke with Taylor, they saw several marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. The officers located a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with seven rounds of .40-caliber ammunition, underneath the driver’s seat, directly in front of where Taylor was sitting. They also recovered approximately 198 grams of marijuana, $5,755 in cash, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Taylor admitted that the firearm, drugs and cash belonged to him and that he planned to distribute the marijuana. Further, Taylor knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous felony drug conviction.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Collins and Elizabeth Wright, who prosecuted the case.