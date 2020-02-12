CTE Students Earn Medals in Regional Skills USA Competition, Currently Preparing for States

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students earned medals in the recent regional SkillsUSA competition. They advance to the state event set for April 17 and 18. Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center compete annually in the event. SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance and help to train students for the workforce.

Students compete locally and continue through both the state and national levels. Students who earn a gold, silver or bronze medal will represent their respective CTE program at the State Leadership and Skills Conference in April.

CCPS students competed against their peers from the Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown and Calvert Career and Technology Center in Prince Frederick. CTE programs prepare high school students to enter college or the workforce with skills they can put to use.

Gavin Phillips, a North Point senior who earned a silver medal in Internetworking, said being in the CISCO Networking Academy program is “1,000 percent” beneficial. “There’s no other way of learning this stuff without paying thousands of dollars for college courses,” he said.

Kaci Hernandez, a North Point senior in the cosmetology program, agreed with Phillips. The skills she is learning in class and as a salon employee are helping build a foundation for a career. “The skills test in our program is very much like the state boards. It prepares us,” she said.

Many CTE programs offer certifications, a benefit North Point senior Christopher Clark, who earned a gold medal in Internetworking, appreciates. “We’re learning college-based stuff and getting certifications as well,” he said. The following students placed at the regional event.





Advertising Design:

Andrew Fick, North Point, junior, gold medal; and

Lara Bassig, North Point, junior, silver medal.

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair:

Giovanni Carias-Torres, North Point, junior, gold medal.

Carpentry:

Howard White, North Point, senior, silver medal; and

Timothy Bodamer Jr., North Point, sophomore, bronze medal.

Commercial Baking:

Madison Powell, North Point, senior, gold medal; and

Breyah Jackson, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Cosmetology:

Yentell James, North Point, senior, gold medal; and

Jewel Goldsberry, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Crime Scene Investigation:

Kennedy Bennett, North Point, junior, gold medal;

Sabreeya Holly, North Point, junior, gold medal;

Madison Meade, North Point, junior, gold medal;

Aliah Brown, North Point, senior, silver medal;

Emma Everett, North Point, sophomore, silver medal; and

Kelsea Misko, North Point, sophomore, silver medal.

Criminal Justice:

Sarah Sbordone, North Point, junior, gold medal; and

Katlyn Cox, North Point, sophomore, silver medal.

Culinary Arts:

Nadia Phillips, North Point, senior, gold medal; and

Kadin Satchwell, North Point, junior, bronze medal.

Digital Cinema Production:

Jeremy Boyden, Stethem, senior, gold medal;

Brandon Sams, Stethem, senior, gold medal;

J’Lyn Cooks, Stethem, junior, silver medal; and

Chinarose Riley, Stethem, junior, silver medal.

Tristan Jacobs, North Point, junior, gold medal; and

Sasha Pankey, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Electrical Construction Wiring:

Reginald Crump, North Point, senior, gold medal.

First Aid/CPR:

Madison Kavlick, North Point, junior, gold medal; and

Sofia Dehoyos, North Point, junior, silver medal.

HVAC:

Hudson Wright, Stethem, junior, gold medal; and

Esteban Gomez, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

Industrial Motor Control:

Patrick Robinson, North Point, senior, gold medal;

Michael Foxx Jr., North Point, senior, silver medal;

Elliott Jackson, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Internetworking:

Christopher Clark, North Point, senior, gold medal;

Gavin Phillips, North Point, senior, silver medal; and

Jalen Murray, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Nurse Assisting:

Natalie Chirinos De Leon, North Point, senior, gold medal;

Randal Burks, North Point, senior, silver medal; and

Nihya Dejene, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

TeamWorks:

McKenzee Cooper, North Point, sophomore, gold medal;

Andrea Lizano, North Point, sophomore, gold medal;

Micah Turner, North Point, sophomore, gold medal;

Emily Willey, North Point, junior, gold medal;

Kolton Brown, North Point, senior, bronze medal;

Amari Hale, North Point, junior, bronze medal;

Dion Murphy, North Point, junior, bronze medal; and

Kamonte Shelton, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Television (Video) Production:

Aliah Amaya, Stethem, senior, gold medal; and

Kadyn Carter-Moore, Stethem, senior, gold medal.

Additionally, North Point and Stethem have students who advance directly to the state level of competition. During the regional event, not all SkillsUSA categories are available for entry.

Students who place first at the state level are eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA competition set for June 22 to 27 at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY.

SkillsUSA Maryland has more than 5,000 students enrolled in programs that offer training for career paths and help lay the groundwork for further study in the workforce or college.