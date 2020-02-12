MDOT SHA Adding Third Travel Lane and New Traffic Signal on Southbound Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will shift traffic along southbound MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) in the Prince Frederick area of Calvert County tonight, February 12, to complete improvements.

Starting at 8 p.m., crews will shift traffic along southbound MD 2/4 between Fox Run Boulevard and north of MD 231 (Main Street/Hallowing Point Road) into the final traffic pattern providing three through travel lanes, weather permitting. Crews will install new lane markings to enhance visibility along both directions of MD 2/4 and activate a new traffic signal along MD 402 (Dares Beach Road).

The work is part of the $47.1 million corridor improvement project scheduled for completion this summer. MDOT SHA appreciates the patience of residents and the business community during construction.

Portable variable message signs have been installed to provide advanced notification of the changing traffic pattern. For more information about the project, please click here.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers are asked to remain alert, focus on the road and look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.

