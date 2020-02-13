Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership to Host Youth Mentoring Series

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is a coalition of partners and community members working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County through action teams that address priority health needs. The Behavioral Health Action Team (BHAT) of the HSMP invites youth mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County to a series of events featuring speakers, training, resources, and more.

The Youth Mentoring Series is open to all who are interested and will take place quarterly at the Lexington Park Library on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Mentoring youth as they navigate the challenges of childhood and teen years can help build resiliency, mental well-being, and important life skills. Mentoring can also be a key factor in preventing youth drug misuse and addiction. For more information, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at 301-475-6777 or at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.