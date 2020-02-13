Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Second Bank Robbery in 5 Days

February 13, 2020

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police responded to the M&T Bank located on Mohawk Drive, in Charlotte Hall, for the reported silent alarm activation.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a robbery had taken place.

At this time, no suspect(s) information has been given and the incident is currently under investigation.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the BB&T Bank located in the Wildewood Shopping Center in California, for a bank robbery.

Police have refused to release any suspect information or vehicle descriptions from either robbery.

Details and updates will be provided when they become available






This entry was posted on February 13, 2020 at 11:37 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.