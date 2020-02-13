Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Second Bank Robbery in 5 Days

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police responded to the M&T Bank located on Mohawk Drive, in Charlotte Hall, for the reported silent alarm activation.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a robbery had taken place.

At this time, no suspect(s) information has been given and the incident is currently under investigation.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the BB&T Bank located in the Wildewood Shopping Center in California, for a bank robbery.

Police have refused to release any suspect information or vehicle descriptions from either robbery.

Details and updates will be provided when they become available

