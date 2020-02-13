AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Ambulance from Hughesville Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident in Charlotte Hall

February 13, 2020

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance.

Crews arrived on the scene to report no injuries.

The ambulance was returned to Hughesville after responding to the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall for the reported structure fire that was a false alarm.

The St. Mary’s County’ Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.


  1. Mason on February 14, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Thats not how the story goes. Ambo was still responding to the fire call at Brinsfield going southbound, car going northbound lost control went down into the medium for maybe 100ft throwing mud everywhere it then entered the the southbound lane, then went back into the medium again for maybe 75ft. again throwing mud all over the place. The ambo got covered in mud, and the force of the mud hitting the ambo did damage to the drivers side mirror. Neither vehicle came into contact with one other.

