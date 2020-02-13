AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Ambulance from Hughesville Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident in Charlotte Hall

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance.

Crews arrived on the scene to report no injuries.

The ambulance was returned to Hughesville after responding to the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall for the reported structure fire that was a false alarm.

The St. Mary’s County’ Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.

