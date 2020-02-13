One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

February 13, 2020

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 1:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Gate 2, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision, with the driver of the white SUV trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in under 5 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. At least two patients signed care refusal forms.




