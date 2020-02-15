No Injuries Reported After Large Residence Under Renovation in Accokeek Found Fully Engulfed, State Fire Marshal Currently Investigating

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., firefighters in Prince Georges County and surrounding counties responded to 2101 Springvale Court in Accokeek, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large one story residence fully engulfed in fire, and requested additional tankers.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over four hours.

No injuries were reported.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and was currently under renovations.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association.

