Minor Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision Involving Oil Truck in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of North Sandgates Road and Cat Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one vehicle being a fuel oil truck off the roadway.

Both operators self-extricated prior to the arrival of crews.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

