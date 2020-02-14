Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Attic Fire at Daly’s Fresh Seafood in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Mechanicsville and Bay District responded to 27421 North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

A firefighter from Hollywood called in advising he was on the scene with fire showing from the second floor of a commercial building, and was currently using a garden hose to try to contain the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters requested contact with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it is currently unknown if they are investigating.

Photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AJimdZV_6DI" width="770" height="440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>