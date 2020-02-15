NAS Patuxent River to Hold PFAS Information Open House on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Residents in the vicinity of NAS Patuxent River and other interested parties are invited to attend a public information meeting to learn about the Navy’s assessment of on-base surveys of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The Navy has developed a protective policy to assess certain PFAS on and in the vicinity of installations which have known or potential releases of these compounds into the environment; these are compounds frequently found in fire-fighting foam (aqueous film forming foam (AFFF)) and various industrial and consumer products.

The meeting format will include informational displays along with representatives from the Navy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Maryland Department of Environment, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

The event open house will be held at the St. Mary’s County Public Library, Lexington Park Branch, 21677 FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park, MD 20653, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For additional information regarding the meeting, visit the public web site at https://go.usa.gov/xnBga and www.secnav.navy.mil/eie/pages/pfc-pfas.aspx

